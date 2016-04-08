April 8 Crown Castle International :

* Crown Castle announces acquisition of Tower Development Corporation

* Crown Castle International Corp says deal valued at approximately $461 million

* Crown Castle International Corp says deal to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share

* Funded acquisition with available cash, including cash on hand, cash from borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Deal is expected to contribute about $25 to $27 million to site rental gross margin in first FY of Crown Castle's ownership