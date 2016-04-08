April 8 Crown Castle International :
* Crown Castle announces acquisition of Tower Development
Corporation
* Crown Castle International Corp says deal valued at
approximately $461 million
* Crown Castle International Corp says deal to be
immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations per
share
* Funded acquisition with available cash, including cash on
hand, cash from borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Deal is expected to contribute about $25 to $27 million to
site rental gross margin in first FY of Crown Castle's ownership
