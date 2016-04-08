April 8 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Arthur j. Gallagher & co. Announces new credit facility and planned private placement debt transaction

* Arthur j gallagher & co says facility replaces a $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility that was due to expire on september 19 , 2018

* Arthur j gallagher & co says entered into an $800 million unsecured credit facility, expiring on april 8, 2021

* Announced that it anticipates closing a private placement of $275 million of senior unsecured notes in june 2016

* Entered into an $800 million unsecured credit facility with a group of financial institutions led by bank of montreal

* At gallagher's request, facility may be increased to $1.1 billion upon satisfaction of certain conditions