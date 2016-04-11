April 11 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Preliminary estimated revenues from subsys for q1 of 2016
will be in range of $61 million to $62 million
* Expects subsys prescription decline is close to
stabilizing
* Believes "heightened publicity" around opioid epidemic
resulted in sensitivity by some healthcare providers to
prescribe opioids
* At current sales levels, company believes it will remain
profitable and intends to pursue all of its research and
development projects
