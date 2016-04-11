UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Gain Capital Holdings Inc
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from February 2016 and 23.0 pct from March 2015
* Says March OTC trading volume of $266.7 billion , a decrease of 3.5 pct from February 2016
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March active OTC accounts of 136,559, a decrease of 5.0 pct from February 2016 and an increase of 37.9 pct from March 2015
* Otc average daily volume 1 of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from february 2016 and 23.0 pct from march 2015 in retail segment
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility seen in latter half of Q4 continued into Q1
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility resulted in Gain's retail revenue per million tracking roughly 10 pct above our Q4 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.