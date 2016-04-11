UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Auryn Resources Inc
* Auryn Resources Inc announces $8 mln bought deal public offering of flow-through shares and common shares
* Proceeds will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenditures that are "flow-through mining expenditures"
* To purchase 3.2 million flow through shares and 1.4 million non-flow through shares
* To purchase shares at a price of $1.89 per flow-through share and $1.40 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.