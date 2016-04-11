UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Haartz Corp:
* Says announced a strategic alliance for Chinese automotive market by entering a joint venture with Minth Group
* New company will be known as Haartz Minth ( Ningbo ) Automotive Ltd.
* Says business will be located near Ningbo, China
* Says included in joint venture is Haartz product line of moldable surface materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.