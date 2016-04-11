BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Axios Mobile Assets Corp
* Axios says addition of Michael Cooke to its management team in role of chief financial officer
* Says addition of Michael Cooke to its management team in role of chief financial officer
* Michael Cooke most recently served as senior director, business planning & strategy at achievers corp
* Marc Topacio is transitioning from role of chief financial officer to become vice president of pooling operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ