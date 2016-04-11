BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Scorpio Gold Corp
* Q1 2016 gold & silver production totalled 8,569 ounces & 3,921 ounces, respectively, representing 28 pct & 38 pct decreases over Q1 2015
* Lower production in Q1 due to slower leach pad recoveries while equipment was being relocated to utilize new areas of pad for leaching
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ