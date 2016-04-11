April 11 Scorpio Gold Corp

* Q1 2016 gold & silver production totalled 8,569 ounces & 3,921 ounces, respectively, representing 28 pct & 38 pct decreases over Q1 2015

* Lower production in Q1 due to slower leach pad recoveries while equipment was being relocated to utilize new areas of pad for leaching