April 11 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says announced it has amended its $4.0 billion secured revolving credit facility agreement maturing in 2019 with its bank Syndicate Group

* Borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.0 billion , consistent with current availability

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base postponed until June 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says senior secured leverage ratio covenant relief granted until September 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says interest coverage ratio covenant reduced to 0.65x through March 2017

* Amendment includes collateral value coverage test, which may limit borrowing capacity if co's collateral coverage ratio falls below 1.25x

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says amendment also gives Chesapeake ability to incur up to $2.5 billion of first lien indebtedness secured on a pari passu basis