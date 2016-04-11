BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says announced it has amended its $4.0 billion secured revolving credit facility agreement maturing in 2019 with its bank Syndicate Group
* Borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.0 billion , consistent with current availability
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base postponed until June 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says senior secured leverage ratio covenant relief granted until September 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says interest coverage ratio covenant reduced to 0.65x through March 2017
* Amendment includes collateral value coverage test, which may limit borrowing capacity if co's collateral coverage ratio falls below 1.25x
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says amendment also gives Chesapeake ability to incur up to $2.5 billion of first lien indebtedness secured on a pari passu basis
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ