BRIEF-Manulife acquires 8 cross street in Singapore
* Manulife Real Estate acquired 355,000 square foot, class A office tower in Singapore for about US$526 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Corrections Corporation Of America
* Corrections Corporation of America says deal valued at approximately $35.0 million
* All-Cash transaction closed on April 7, 2016, and was funded utilizing company's revolving credit facility.
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia