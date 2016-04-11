BRIEF-Emerald health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
April 11 Famous Dave's Of America Inc
* Famous dave's says Newman most recently served as vice president and a division CFO at Bloomin' Brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sussex Bancorp announces a merger with Community Bank Of Bergen County, NJ