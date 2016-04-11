April 11 Supercom Ltd Qtrly Non

* Supercom Ltd says Q4 revenue of $8.3 million compared to $8.2 million

* GAAP EPS of $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Supercom Ltd qtrly GAAP operating loss of $0.4 million compared to GAAP operating income of $0.7 million