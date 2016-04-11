UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 INV Metals Inc
* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 15 million common shares at a price of $0.20 per share
* Intends to use proceeds to initiate selected critical path, long-term items required to complete feasibility study in ecuador project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.