UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Calibre Mining Corp
* Says private placement basis, up to 30 million units of company at a price of $0.10 per unit
* Intends to sell, on a private placement basis, up to 30 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit
* Proceeds of private placement will be used to advance exploration and development of company's 100 pct owned projects in Nicaragua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.