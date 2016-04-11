April 11 Crius Energy Trust

* Crius announces 2 pct distribution increase and confirms second quarter 2016 distributions

* Crius energy trust says distributions on units for months of April 2016, May 2016 and June 2016 will be paid at a rate of $0.0607 per unit