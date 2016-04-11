UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Crius Energy Trust
* Crius announces 2 pct distribution increase and confirms second quarter 2016 distributions
* Crius energy trust says distributions on units for months of April 2016, May 2016 and June 2016 will be paid at a rate of $0.0607 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.