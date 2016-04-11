BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to probe Stanley Black-Newell deal further
April 11 UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):
April 11 Holloway Lodging Corp
* Holloway lodging corp says deal valued at $9.8 million
* Entered into deal with seller of property to use westmark hotel exclusively for all its accommodation needs in whitehorse
* Scientific games acquires bingo showdown creator spicerack media