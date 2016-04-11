UPDATE 1-Siemens, Bombardier in talks about rail JV - source
* Siemens shares rise to record high of 129.80 euros (Adds shares, background)
April 11 Asher Resources Corp :
* Asher announces $2.5 million subscription receipt private placement
* To issue up to 17.6 million subscription receipts of company at a price of $0.14 per subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.