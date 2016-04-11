BRIEF-Toys R US announces combination Of its Japan and Asia businesses to grow throughout Asia
* Toys R US says to unify Toys"R"US, Japan business with Toys"R"US business in greater China, Southeast Asia
April 11 Arthur J Gallagher & Co :
* Acquires Charles Allen Agency Inc
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.