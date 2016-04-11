April 11 The Ad Hoc Group Of Puerto Rico's
General Obligation Bondholders:
* Reached a framework agreement with assured guaranty on
insurer-specific modifications
* Assured guaranty supports creditor-led restructuring
proposal for puerto rico general obligation bonds
* Assured guaranty would agree to deferral of principal
repayment on terms economically consistent with previously
released term sheet
* Assured guaranty will not invest in new money component,
but that will not affect ability to raise such new money
component
Source text for Eikon:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)