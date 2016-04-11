BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc :
* Distribution agreements with Gamidor Diagnostics in Israel, Durviz s.l. Parque Tecnológico de Valencia in Spain, Portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.