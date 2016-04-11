April 11 T2 Biosystems Inc :
* Says "predicting contract close rates within a fiscal
quarter in early stages of product adoption can be difficult"
* Says adjusted its full year 2016 T2Candida commitment goal
to 45 to 65 accounts globally
* Says expects that Q1 revenue will be approximately $1
million
* Q1 revenue view $1.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Due to slower than expected start to year, T2 has adjusted
full year 2016 T2Candida commitment goal to 45 to 65 accounts
globally
