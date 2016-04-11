BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 FXCM Inc :
* Says retail customer trading volume of $291 billion in March 2016, 6% lower than February 2016 and 11% lower than March 2015
* Says average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.7 billion in march 2016, 15% lower than March 2015
* Retail customer trading volume for Q1 2016 was $931 billion, 0.3% lower than Q1 2015
* Says active accounts of 175,736 as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 4,829 accounts, or 3%, from March 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.