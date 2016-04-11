April 11 Basic Energy Services Inc
* Basic's march well servicing rig count remained unchanged
at 421
* Based on activity in march, now expect our q1 revenues to
be 18 to 20% lower than q4
* Well servicing rig hours for march were 37,000 producing a
rig utilization rate of 35%, compared to 55% in march 2015
* Q1 revenue view $138.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Drilling rig days for march were 31 producing a rig
utilization of 8%, compared to 50% in march 2015
