* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Enerplus Corp
* Says deal for approximately $95.5 million
* Divestment is expected to be accretive on both a production per debt adjusted share and funds flow per debt adjusted share basis
* Divestment is expected to have a modest impact on 2016 funds flow
* Enerplus is maintaining its 2016 production guidance range of 90,000 to 94,000 boe per day, despite divestment
* Has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total $288.5 million upon closing of the divestment, to reduce its outstanding debt
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.