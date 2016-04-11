April 11 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Kevin Shank has been appointed as chief executive officer of company, effective may 1 , 2016

* Kerri Brass , pivot's CFO, has decided to leave company to pursue other opportunities, effective may 1 , 2016

* Company has initiated a search process for a replacement cfo