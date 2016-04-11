UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
April 11 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Kevin Shank has been appointed as chief executive officer of company, effective may 1 , 2016
* Kerri Brass , pivot's CFO, has decided to leave company to pursue other opportunities, effective may 1 , 2016
* Company has initiated a search process for a replacement cfo
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange