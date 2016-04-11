BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Continues to work with its creditors to formulate a comprehensive financial restructuring
* Continues to evaluate methods to restructure its balance sheet, ensure long-term viability of its business
* A number of proposals have been received from third parties regarding restructuring
* Board formed independent committee of directors to provide recommendation with respect to potential restructuring
* Company and its creditors are working to finding best alternative for long-term interests of company
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.