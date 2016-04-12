BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli signs an exclusive solar panel supply agreement for PV projects in the Dominican Republic
* Says exclusivity period will run until mid 2019, during which commercial terms are also fixed by agreement
* Yingli green energy says to date, 50 MW of projects are at advanced stage with anticipated construction during 2017
* Yingli Europe expects to supply up to 200 megawatts of solar panels to European EPC partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.