April 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli signs an exclusive solar panel supply agreement for PV projects in the Dominican Republic

* Says exclusivity period will run until mid 2019, during which commercial terms are also fixed by agreement

* Yingli green energy says to date, 50 MW of projects are at advanced stage with anticipated construction during 2017

* Yingli Europe expects to supply up to 200 megawatts of solar panels to European EPC partner