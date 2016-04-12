April 12 Education Realty Trust Inc

* See fall occupancy for same-community portfolio consistent with prior year and rates to be up approximately 3.0% for 2016/17

* Increased bottom end of our anticipated same-community rent growth for 2016/2017 lease term by 0.5%

* Expecting total same-community rent growth of 3.0% to 3.5% this fall