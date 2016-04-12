BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 China Information Technology Inc
* These agreements, both signed with haojing ( xiamen ) culture media co., ltd., have total base revenue of rmb33.58 million (about $5.2 million )
* In addition to sales revenue on terminals, cnit receives recurring monthly fees for life of units from customers' use of yunfa net
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.