April 12 China Information Technology Inc

* These agreements, both signed with haojing ( xiamen ) culture media co., ltd., have total base revenue of rmb33.58 million (about $5.2 million )

* In addition to sales revenue on terminals, cnit receives recurring monthly fees for life of units from customers' use of yunfa net