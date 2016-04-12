BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke Energy Corp says Dhiaa Jamil named chief operating officer
* Duke Energy Corp says Melissa Anderson named executive vice president, administration and chief human resources officer
* In addition, a new group, business transformation and technology, is being formed to support company's strategy
* Says Brian Savoy will lead new organization as senior vice president
* Group to be comprised of existing information, technology, security organizations, resources dedicated to business transformation
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.