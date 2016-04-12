April 12 Duke Energy Corp

* Duke Energy Corp says Dhiaa Jamil named chief operating officer

* Duke Energy Corp says Melissa Anderson named executive vice president, administration and chief human resources officer

* In addition, a new group, business transformation and technology, is being formed to support company's strategy

* Says Brian Savoy will lead new organization as senior vice president

* Group to be comprised of existing information, technology, security organizations, resources dedicated to business transformation