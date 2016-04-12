BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Jaguar Mining Inc
* Says consolidated gold production of 21,197 ounces in Q1 2016 versus 21,336 ounces in Q1 2015
* Q1 production was led by turmalina which delivered a 34 percent improvement in production to 15,772 ounces
* Confident in ability to achieve current full year production guidance of 90,000 - 95,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.