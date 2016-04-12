BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arena Pharmaceuticals reports favorable results from Phase 1B multiple-ascending dose clinical trial of APD371
* There was one discontinuation in high-dose group due to an adverse event of mild thirst and somnolence
* Drug levels at all doses tested in trial were well above those believed to be needed to stimulate CB 2 receptor
* All adverse events were classified as mild, and there were no serious adverse events reported
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.