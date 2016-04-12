BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Fuling Global Inc
* Fuling Global says has purchased land for its newest factory in Wenling, China for approximately $10.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.