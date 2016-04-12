UPDATE 5-In proxy fight, Greenlight says GM misrepresented its stock plan
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
April 12 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd
* Site area of land parcel is about 46,769 square meters; total consideration of rmb 1.14 billion (about $176.4 million) for acquisition
* Says plans to develop residential apartments on this land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Greenlight: GM misled ratings agencies on two-class share plan
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4