April 12 Great Canadian Gaming Corp :

* Kiran Rao has resigned as company's chief financial officer

* CFO's resignation is for personal reasons

* Will be seeking a suitable candidate to replace Rao

* CFO resignation for personal reasons, effective in 90 days