Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0100 GMT on Monday:
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Rice Energy Inc - announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Rice Energy Inc - Underwritten public offering of 29.9 million shares of common stock priced at $16.35 per share
* Rice Energy Inc - Goldman, Sachs & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager of offering
* Rice Energy Inc - Intends to use portion of proceeds from offering to acquire Marcellus,Utica assets from Alpha Natural Resources, Inc for $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Secure Energy Services acquires production chemicals business