April 13 Ag&E Holdings Inc
* ag&e holdings inc says prior to closing of transaction,
age intends to make a cash distribution
* ag&e holdings inc says at this time age estimates amount
of distribution to be $0.05 to $0.11 per share
* ag&e holdings inc says age expects tomasello to serve as
interim chief executive officer of age
* Consideration for transaction will be a mix of stock of
age and a five-year note
* At closing aga will receive new shares in age that equal
about 31% of outstanding shares of age's common stock
* Says at closing aga will also receive a note for $1
million in principal
* ag&e says if certain product targets are satisfied in 2
yrs, aga will get new shares in age such that aga's shares will
be 45% of outstanding age shares
