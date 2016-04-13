US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 13 Ultra Lithium Inc :
* Ultra Lithium receives drilling permit and signs drill contract for exploration at the South Big Smoky Valley Brine Lithium Project
* Drilling is anticipated to commence in fourth week of april 2016
* Epix and Frontier Communications renew distribution agreement