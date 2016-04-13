UPDATE 2-Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln
* EagleClaw's assets include over 375 miles of gas pipelines (Adds background)
April 13 International Speedway Corp :
* International Speedway Corporation announces a 58 pct increase in its annual dividend, names new executive officers and election of board of directors
* ISC declared an annual dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on June 30, 2016, to common stockholders
* Says expects to continue increasing dividend in years beyond 2016 at a rate of approximately 4 pct to 5 pct annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into sixth amended, restated loan agreement dated as of April 13, 2017, for credit facility in amount of $800 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oPhQKh) Further company coverage: