April 13 Simulations Plus Inc :

* Simulations Plus reports second quarter FY2016 financial results

* Q2 net revenues increased 12.9 pct, or $590,000, to $5.16 million from $4.57 million

* Simulations Plus Inc Q2 SHR $0.131