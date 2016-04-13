MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Simulations Plus Inc :
* Simulations Plus reports second quarter FY2016 financial results
* Q2 net revenues increased 12.9 pct, or $590,000, to $5.16 million from $4.57 million
* Simulations Plus Inc Q2 SHR $0.131 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms