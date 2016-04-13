April 13 Ring Energy Inc

* Net production for quarter ended march 31, 2016 was approximately 225,500 boes

* In first 3 months of 2016, co drilled and completed one new vertical development well on ring's central basin platform asset

* March 2016 average net daily production was approximately 2,370 boes, as compared to daily production of 1,615 boes in march 2015