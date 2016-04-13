UPDATE 2-Blackstone to buy EagleClaw Midstream for about $2 bln
* EagleClaw's assets include over 375 miles of gas pipelines (Adds background)
April 13 Luby's Inc
* Restaurant sales in q2 increased to $86.3 million , an increase of 2.2% versus comparable 12 weeks of fiscal 2015
* Qtrly total sales $92.1 million versus $91 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* EagleClaw's assets include over 375 miles of gas pipelines (Adds background)
* Entered into sixth amended, restated loan agreement dated as of April 13, 2017, for credit facility in amount of $800 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oPhQKh) Further company coverage: