April 13 SM Energy Co :

* Lenders determined borrowing base and aggregate commitment amount to be $1.25 billion

* Interest rate on debt is increased 50 basis points to libor plus 175-275 basis points

* Company and its lenders have amended senior secured credit facility, which matures in 2019