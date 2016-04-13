MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 SM Energy Co :
* Lenders determined borrowing base and aggregate commitment amount to be $1.25 billion
* Interest rate on debt is increased 50 basis points to libor plus 175-275 basis points
* Company and its lenders have amended senior secured credit facility, which matures in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms