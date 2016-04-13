MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Rockland Minerals Corp
* Settlement agreements entered into by co with ravinder mlait, former president and ceo, bryan loree, cfo
* Pursuant to loan settlement, mlait and loree agreed to terminate respective employment agreements for issuance of settlement shares
* Loree has agreed to continue to act as chief financial officer in a consulting role
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms