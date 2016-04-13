April 13 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, pnk entertainment, inc has priced its proposed $300 million term loan b facility

* Term loans will be issued at price equal to 99.75% of their face value,bear interest at a rate equal to libor plus 3.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)