MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, pnk entertainment, inc has priced its proposed $300 million term loan b facility
* Term loans will be issued at price equal to 99.75% of their face value,bear interest at a rate equal to libor plus 3.00%
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms