MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Summit Materials Inc
* Says secondary offering 10.0 million class a shares
* Not offering any shares of class a common stock in offering and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares in the offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms