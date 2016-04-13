April 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016 , as previously disclosed

* Confirms that it has fulfilled its stated intentions regarding compliance with such alternative information guidelines

* Mctos do not affect ability of other shareholders to trade in securities of company