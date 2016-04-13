MOVES-Citi appoints Carmen Haddad as Saudi head
DUBAI, April 17 Citigroup has appointed Carmen Haddad as head of the bank's Saudi Arabia business, according to a source close to the lender.
April 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016 , as previously disclosed
* Confirms that it has fulfilled its stated intentions regarding compliance with such alternative information guidelines
* Mctos do not affect ability of other shareholders to trade in securities of company
* Sanderson Farms Inc announces production agreement with House of Raeford Farms