April 14 Arkema:

* Announces project to divest its activated carbon and filter aid business to American group Calgon Carbon

* Offer received is based on a eur145 million enterprise value, i.e. a multiple of 9.5 on basis of 2015 EBITDA

* Project is expected to be finalized in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)