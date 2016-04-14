New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 14 Arkema:
* Announces project to divest its activated carbon and filter aid business to American group Calgon Carbon
* Offer received is based on a eur145 million enterprise value, i.e. a multiple of 9.5 on basis of 2015 EBITDA
* Project is expected to be finalized in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Saturday it has been authorized to reopen a plant that was closed during a corruption probe involving Brazilian companies and meat inspectors.