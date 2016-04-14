April 14 Calgon Carbon Corp

* Transaction is valued at eur145.5 million ($160.1 million)

* Transaction, anticipated to close in Q4 2016,expected to be accretive to Calgon Carbon's fully diluted earnings per share in 2017

* Expects to finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt

* When combined with expected synergies, these actions are expected to improve business' ebitda by 40% or more by 2019

* Transaction includes cash purchase price of eur137.7 million ($151.5 million), and assumption of unfunded pension liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)