April 14 Ikkuma Resources Corp

* Q4 FFO per share $0.02

* Q4 loss $0.21 per share

* Q4 loss per share view c$0.03, FFO per share c$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 capital budget will be $6 million to $10 million depending on commodity prices

* Does expect to maintain or grow production during 2016

