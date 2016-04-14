New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
April 14 Ikkuma Resources Corp
* Q4 FFO per share $0.02
* Q4 loss $0.21 per share
* Q4 loss per share view c$0.03, FFO per share c$0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 capital budget will be $6 million to $10 million depending on commodity prices
* Does expect to maintain or grow production during 2016
* All figures in c$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
SAO PAULO, April 8 Brazilian food processor BRF SA said on Saturday it has been authorized to reopen a plant that was closed during a corruption probe involving Brazilian companies and meat inspectors.